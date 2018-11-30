Previewing the two Big Five games slated for Saturday:
When: Saturday, 3 p.m. at the Palestra
Records: Villanova (5-2); La Salle (0-7)
Television/Radio: ESPN2/WTEL, 610 AM.
Coaches: Villanova, Jay Wright (18th season, 427-167; overall, 549-252); La Salle, Ashley Howard (first season, 0-7).
Series: Villanova leads 38-27. The Wildcats won five in a row after last year's 77-68 win on Dec. 10, 2017 at the Wells Fargo Center.
Top three:
Villanova – G Phi Booth, 6-3, R-Sr., (16.6 ppg., 3.0 apg.), F Eric Paschall, 6-8, R-Sr. (14.1 ppg., 5.4 rpg.), G Collin Gillespie, 6-3, So. (10.7 ppg., .42.9 three-point percentage).
La Salle – G Pookie Powell, 6-0, Grad student (18.3 ppg.), G Isiah Deas, 6-6, Jr. (13.3 ppg.), G Traci Carter, 6-1, R-Jr. (6.0 ppg., 4.0 apg.).
When: Saturday, 5:30 pm. Hagan Arena.
Records: Temple (6-1); St. Joseph's (4-3).
Television/Radio: NBC Sports Network/WFIL 560 AM and WPHT 1210 AM.
Coaches: Temple, Fran Dunphy (13th season, 253-153; overall, 563-316), St. Joseph's, Phil Martelli (24th season, 434-312).
Series: Temple leads 91-69. The Owls have won two in a row after last season's 81-78 home win on Dec. 9, 2017.
Top three:
St. Joseph's – F Charlie Brown Jr., 6-7, R-So. (24.1 ppg., 53.7 three-point), G Lamarr Kimble, 6-0, R-Jr. (18.3 ppg., 3.0 apg.); G Jared Bynum, 5-10 Fr. (11.9 ppg.).
Temple: G-F Quinton Rose, 6-8, Jr. (17.4 ppg.); G Shizz Alston, 6-4, Sr. (17.4 ppg.); G Nate Pierre-Louis, 6-4, So. (11.9 ppg.).