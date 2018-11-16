Sophomore tailback D'Andre Swift, who starred at St. Joseph's Prep, enjoyed one of the best days of his career last week in Georgia's 27-10 victory over Auburn. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Swift rushed for a personal-best 186 yards on 17 carries and scored on a 77-yard run. He became the third player in Bulldogs history, and first since Herschel Walker in 1980, to have two touchdown runs of 75 yards or more in a single season. Swift is Georgia's leading rusher with 808 yards and a 6.9-yard average per carry.