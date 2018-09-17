10: The number of plays that went for more than 20 yards in Towson's 45-35 victory at Villanova. In a game that featured 1,018 yards of total offense, there had to be a few "X-Plays." Those 10 plays went for 382 yards. The first half featured four plays of more than 50 yards.
On the fourth play of the game, Villanova quarterback Zach Bednarczyk hit wide receiver Changa Hodge for a 60-yard pass play to the set the game's first touchdown.
Towson's Shane Leatherby caught a 76-yard touchdown pass from Tom Flacco.
The first 15 minutes featured 35 combined points and 327 yards of total offense.
10: After a 40-27 loss to Duke, the number of losses against Power-Five conferences teams that Matt Rhule has in 11 games since leaving Temple for Baylor. Rhule's only came last year against fellow Big 12 doormat Kansas. Rhule was 3-4 against the Power Five at Temple.
With wins over Abilene Christian and Texas San Antonio, Baylor has evened Rhule's record against Group of Five teams at 2-2
605: The number of passing yards that Texas Tech true freshman Alan Bowman threw for in the Red Raiders 63-49 win over Houston. He also threw for five touchdowns. Bowman, who set a single-game Big 12 record for a freshman, surpassed the 555 yards he had passed for since replacing injured starter McLane Carter in the first quarter of the season opener.
1: The number of combined games the four Pac-12 teams with undefeated records have played against other Power-Five Conference teams. Colorado (3-0) beat Nebraska from the Big Ten. Oregon (3-0) and Washington State (3-0) have not yet played a conference or nonconference Power Five. No. 9 Stanford (3-0) beat conference rival USC.
6: The number of games involving FBS or FCS teams that were not played because of the effects of Hurricane Florence.