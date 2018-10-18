Drexel has been picked to finish ninth in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason men's basketball poll, while Delaware was picked seventh in the 10-team league.
League coaches and sports information directors along with media members voted in the poll.
Drexel junior guard Kurk Lee was named on the honorable mention preseason all-conference team. Delaware had two honorable mention choices, sophomore guard Ryan Allen and senior forward Eric Carter.
Drexel is coming off a 13-20 season in which the Dragons were 6-12 in the CAA. The Dragons improved their win total by four in coach Zach Spiker's second season.
Delaware was 14-19 and 6-12 in the CAA.
Northeastern, which returns all five starters from a 23-10 team, was the preseason pick to win the CAA title. Charleston, which beat Northeastern, 83-76 in overtime to win the CAA tournament, received the other five first place votes and was second.
Here is the preseason poll.
Team (first place votes) total points
Northeastern (35) 359
Charleston (5) 326
Hofstra 287
William & Mary 242
UNCW 197
James Madison 172
Delaware 148
Elon 133
Drexel 69
Towson 67