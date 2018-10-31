Denny Douds had been coaching football at East Stroudsburg for a long time. He didn't want his retirement to be a distraction.
So he entered Saturday's game against Ohio Dominican with a plan.
In the fourth quarter of a 48-35 loss, Douds called a timeout with four seconds on the clock — even though he didn't have any left. He told the officials, "I know that is illegal, you're going to penalize it, but that's OK. I am retiring," according to WNEP. Then he gathered his players and broke the news.
They were caught off-guard, too.
"He is legendary in this program and around this area," Keanan Baines, a defensive tackle, told WNEP. "We are all sad about it, but the only thing we can do is move forward from here."
Douds abruptly left behind an incredible legacy: According to the East Stroudsburg athletics website, he was the active leader in career wins in the NCAA with 264, and in games coached with 471. He's 16th in all-time, all-division career wins.
How did Douds amass such impressive numbers? It comes a little easier when you've spent 45 years as head coach of the same program. The western Pennsylvania native took over the program in 1974, and had been at the school since 1965.
Douds holds the Division II record for most games coached (he reached that mark in 2011) and took the Warriors to the postseason four times, the most recent coming in 2009.
Even though Douds made an impressive departure, he's not leaving the Northeast Pa. school anytime soon — he'll still have a role in the athletic department, and he'll continue to teach sport management courses.
Taking over for Douds will be one of his former players, Jimmy Terwilliger. Terwilliger was the 2005 Division II player of the year as a quarterback for Douds.
But perhaps Douds' most famous former quarterback is Penn State head coach James Franklin, who took to Twitter this weekend to share some kind words about the man he calls his mentor, saying Douds has been in his life for nearly three decades.
"For a kid who grew up largely without a father figure, Coach Douds filled that role as well as a mentor and friend!" he wrote.
Franklin said he plans to reach out to his former coach, saying he understands how hard it is to leave a job like that.
"When you walk away, it's hard," Franklin said. "I think we have all seen that. We've seen that here at Penn State. We've seen that nationally. It's hard at the end."