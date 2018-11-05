The status of one of college football's biggest stars, Houston junior All-American defensive tackle Ed Oliver, remains day to day for Saturday night's American Athletic Conference game against visiting Temple.
Oliver has missed the last two games because of a bruised right knee.
"He has a knee bruise and is day to day and continues to be evaluated," Houston coach Major Applewhite said Monday during the AAC media call.
In seven games, the 6-foot-3, 292-pound Oliver has 51 tackles, including 13 1/2 tackles for losses and three sacks. He is third nationally in tackles for losses.
Oliver, who is projected to be a high NFL draft pick, warmed up before a 45-31 loss at SMU last week.
Because of what Temple described as an "unforeseen circumstance," coach Geoff Collins did not participate in the conference call.
The Owls (5-4, 4-1 AAC) also have injury questions. Center Matt Hennessy, receiver Randle Jones, and running back Ryquell Armstead were unable to finish a 52-40 loss at Central Florida on Thursday.
Despite Saturday's loss at SMU, Houston (7-2, 4-1) still leads the AAC West Division by one game over Tulane and SMU.
Temple and Cincinnati are one game behind Central Florida in the AAC East Division, although UCF owns the first tiebreaker (head to head) with Temple.
The AAC announced that the starting time for Temple's Nov. 17 home game against South Florida won't be known until likely Saturday night. The TV networks are exercising their right to see the results of Saturday's game before deciding on kickoff times.
Temple needs one more win in its final three games to become bowl eligible. After facing Houston and South Florida (7-2), the Owls will close the season at UConn (1-8).