Less than 12 hours after Jay Williams emphatically said Duke would have a chance to beat the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers, the Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga.
Rui Hachimura scored 20 points and No. 3 Gonzaga blocked four shots in the final 46 seconds to hold off five-time champion Duke 89-87 Wednesday in the Maui Invitational title game.
Social media had a ball at Williams' expense as Duke, Williams' alma mater, trailed by 16 in the second half. The top-ranked Devils (5-1) mounted a massive charge with a series of dunks and drives to the basket. After the Blue Devils tied it at 87-all, Hachimura scored on a hard drive to put Gonzaga up.
The Zags (6-0) missed four free throws to give Duke a final shot, but Brandon Clarke blocked R.J. Barrett's drive on the game's final play.
Gonzaga beat a No. 1 team for the first time and ended Duke's unbeaten streak in Maui (17-1) with its second Maui Invitational title.
Barrett had 23 points and Zion Williamson scored 22 for Duke.
Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points for the Zags.
Following the game, Williams took to Twitter to have a little fun with himself.