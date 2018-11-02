Dunphy saluted retired St. Joseph's athletic director Don DiJulia — who probably was on that same viewing line — another guy who taught his generation of coaches and administrators how it was done. Thursday, DiJulia was presented with the Champions Award by Coaches vs. Cancer. Hawks coach Phil Martelli, who has honchoed the local group's efforts with Dunphy, noted that since the group formed in 1996, it has had 65 breakfasts, lunches, galas, and golf outings — raising $15 million, the most of any city in the country — and that only DiJulia made it to all 65.