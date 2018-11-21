"Chapelle Russell had his fourth fumble recovery of the season, which is No. 1 in the country. I told the team yesterday, the reason I am so proud of that statistic, is that is an effort-based stat. If you are not around the ball making the primary tackle, a lot of times, human nature, you kind of relax a little bit. He has zero relax to him and he springs to the ball every play and it is why he is always around the ball. So when somebody makes a tackle and the ball pops out, Chapelle Russell plays so hard, he is around the ball and able to make those kind of plays. And I imagine he has to be in the conversation for Comeback Player of the Year, the way he has recovered from his knee injury from last year and has made himself into an elite player."