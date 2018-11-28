DOVER, Del. — Penn surrendered the first five points of the game and then got down to business. Leading by 14 at halftime, the Quakers pulled away early in the second half of Tuesday's 76-48 win over Delaware State at Memorial Hall.
It was the second straight game in which the Quakers were a prohibitive favorite after Saturday's 112-63 win over Division III Stockton.
Penn now has a week off before the schedule gets much more challenging when Miami (5-1) visits the Palestra on Tuesday.
The Quakers are now 6-2 as they continue to adjust without Ryan Betley, their leading scorer from last year who suffered a season-ending ruptured patellar tendon in the opening 72-71 win at George Mason.
After winning last year's Ivy League tournament to earn the automatic NCAA berth, the goal remains the same for Penn, which was picked to finish second in the league's preseason poll, behind Harvard.
The development of freshmen Bryce Washington and Michael Wang will go a long way toward determining the Quakers' success.
The 6-foot-4 Washington had the best game of his young career with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks, all season highs.
"I am really starting to get in the flow of the offense and I am feeling more comfortable every day and I feel [against Delaware State] it just came naturally," said Washington, who shot 3-for-4 from three-point range.
The 6-10 Wang had six points, all in the first half. Despite his size, Wang is a three-point threat. He was 1-for-2 from beyond the arc against Delaware State and is now 7-for-20 on the season.
"We are going to need both of those kids to develop if I think we are going to be the team we are going to be to challenge for a championship," Penn coach Steve Donahue said of Washington and Wang. "Those two probably have to be a big part of it."
According to Donahue, Wang would have played more but he got sick during the game.
Donahue was able to give his reserves ample playing time in the second half. A total of 16 players saw action for the Quakers.
Penn's returning all-conference forward AJ Brodeur displayed his all-around game with a double-double, 10 points and 13 rebounds, along with five assists.
Brodeur and center Max Rothschild are excellent passers for big men. Rothschild, who specializes in the backdoor pass, had three assists.
Delaware State (1-6) which competes in the MEAC, received 19 points from sophomore guard Pinky Wiley.