McSorley has taken his share of hard hits in his three years as starting quarterback, but he never needed assistance in leaving the field as he did Saturday on a sack after which he clutched his right knee. He looked done for the day, if not longer. But after being examined further at halftime and staying loose riding a stationary bike, McSorley returned and played the entire second half, surprising everyone at Beaver Stadium with a 51-yard touchdown run on his fourth play of the half.