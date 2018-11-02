How is McSorley? The Penn State quarterback didn't offer much about his injury from last week, probably to his knee, other than to say, "It's feeling good." There is no doubt he will play but the mystery is whether he'll have full freedom to move about against Michigan's fast and hard-hitting defense. The Wolverines secondary plays an aggressive man-to-man that might open some running lanes for McSorley, but that could result in television viewers covering their faces in their hands when he gets hit. James Franklin said that his team doesn't call plays for a specific runner, that it's determined by what McSorley reads, but Sanders must get more carries.