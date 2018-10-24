"It's kind of like you decide to get engaged and you're just looking for the right moment to do it. I've been thinking about doing that with Jan for a while, but what is the right time? I was thinking about doing it in the locker room after the Indiana game. I thought it would be really cool to do that. So I was talking to the team on Thursday and I was just kind of talking about Jan. … As you guys know, I get emotional. I'm just like, 'I don't know why I'm waiting until Saturday. Jan, you're on full scholarship,' and the whole place goes crazy. There's no better time than the moment."