The Nittany Lions stood at No. 12 last week in the College Football Playoff ranking but could slip a spot Tuesday if the committee decides to elevate Washington (9-3) from No. 16 after its win over No. 8 Washington State while keeping the two-loss Cougars in the top 12. It's doubtful that Louisiana State (9-3) will slip below the Lions after its seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M, plus the Tigers have a win over No. 5 Georgia in the bank.