Who wants it more? The Nittany Lions have moved up to No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings and have a good chance to earn their third consecutive New Year's Six bowl invitation with a win on their Senior Day. The Terrapins, however, need a win to become bowl eligible, having lost opportunities to get that coveted sixth victory with a two-point loss at Indiana two weeks ago and last week's one-point overtime defeat against Ohio State. In addition, Maryland continues to play for Jordan McNair, a young offensive lineman who died in June, two weeks after a workout. So it will be an interesting first half to see which team comes out sharper and more prepared.