Letdown concerns. After having to grind for 60 minutes in each of its last six games, Penn State gets what some would consider a breather against the struggling Scarlet Knights. Since scoring 35 points in its opener, Rutgers hasn't scored more than 17 in a game since then, and has allowed 30 or more points in all but two contests. So there could be a question of whether the Nittany Lions will have the focus that they had to maintain against the likes of Ohio State and Michigan. They must be sharp from the start and not give their hosts a glimmer of hope that an upset is possible. Another issue for the Lions is fulfilling the "eye test" for the College Football Playoff selection committee as the final spots for the New Year's Six bowls are determined.