His tweet went viral in Ivy circles, and the school pushed back on the idea that it had cut back on Ivy road trips for Penn's band and cheerleaders for financial reasons, which was suggested in the Brodeur tweet. In fact, the school said, the band and cheerleaders have not had their budgets cut, and will not, so the issues shouldn't be paired. (A number of factors are in play here, including that the band and cheerleaders have been asked to prioritize home games, the school said, so women's games can get the same attention).