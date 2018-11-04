Playing on a bum right knee and not sharp, McSorley was replaced by backup Tommy Stevens in the final minute of the third quarter with the score 21-0. Stevens threw a pick-6 on his second play and McSorley returned. McSorley was shaken up on a run on the final play of the third, and Stevens went back out for the start of the fourth quarter and took two snaps before a punt. But the hardest part of this sequence to explain came when Penn State got the ball again down 35-0, McSorley re-entered, and threw an interception on his last play of the game. With the game out of reach and McSorley hurting, Stevens should have gone the rest of the way after he first came in. Franklin indicated afterward that he didn't like Stevens turning the ball over and needed to get McSorley back in.