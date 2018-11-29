Safety Isaiah Humphries, who signed with Penn State last December and enrolled early at the university, has announced on Twitter he will be leaving the program.
Humphries, of Sachse, Texas, who was rated four stars by 247Sports.com while playing for Sachse High School, did not see any playing time this season.
"In order to grow and not lose the passion that I have for football and everything that I value, I unfortunately will be transferring from this place," he wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate everything that has been given to me and the relationships that I have made along the way."
Humphries wished the Nittany Lions luck in their upcoming bowl game and that he'll be "figuring out where I will call home next."
Humphries is the son of former Penn State player Leonard Humphries, who competed from 1989 to 1991.