So now what? The Lions go on the road for the first time in nearly a month to an environment that's a little more sedate than the usual away venue. Indiana does some things well. The Hoosiers are tied for 11th in FBS in takeaways with 14. Dual-threat quarterback Peyton Ramsey is tough when he's on and his offensive line does a good job of protecting him. Stevie Scott is the top freshman rusher in the Big Ten, although he was limited to 29 rushing yards last week by Iowa.