Trace McSorley, the Nittany Lions' quarterback and unquestioned leader, has the guts and heart of an entire team, but he is being put at increased risk, taking more hits while running the football. McSorley is averaging 18 rushes in the last four games, twice as many as he averaged in the first three. The fifth-year senior brushes it off, saying Saturday, "I just need to execute my job and my role and then, when the play is there to be made, make the play."