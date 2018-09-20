Illinois' strange defensive numbers: If you look just at yardage, the Nittany Lions should be able to move the ball without much resistance. They have averaged 489 yards of offense in three games, and the Fighting Illini give up 480 yards on average, worst in the Big Ten, and more than 325 yards through the air. However, Illinois allows just 21.0 points per game, holds opponents to 28.6 percent efficiency on third down, and is plus-5 on turnovers. Linebacker Jake Hansen had six tackles for loss against Kent State. So Penn State must be efficient and take care of the football.