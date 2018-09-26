"This is going to be a game where there's going to be very few balls caught where there's not someone hanging on you. This is going to be a game where there are going to be contested catches, and we're going to have to win our share of those contested catches on both sides of the ball. They are going to make plays, we're going to make plays. And we can't flinch. It's going to be that way for four quarters. But the details and the specifics and the fundamentals and the techniques, at the end of the day, that's what's going to win for you."