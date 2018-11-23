The rushing attacks of both teams will be a key factor. Maryland ranks 17th in the nation in that department, and redshirt freshman Anthony McFarland has amassed 508 yards on the ground in his last two games. The Lions rush defense was not sharp last week, allowing Rutgers 188 yards. Penn State had difficulty at times last week running the football, with Miles Sanders averaging less than four yards per carry. The Lions have to put together some time-consuming drives and convert third downs to keep the ball away from McFarland. Plus they must avoid turnovers – the Terps are plus-8 in turnover margin and are tied for the FBS lead with 18 interceptions.