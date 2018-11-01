The teams are more evenly matched this time. However, while Penn State is in a stretch in which it can't seem to get all three phases of the game going at the same time, Michigan has been dominant behind its attacking defense. The Wolverines have allowed the fewest total yards and fewest yards through the air in the nation. They stop people on third down. Defensive end Chase Winovich plays every snap as if it's his last, and aggressive linebacker Devin Bush is the team's No. 1 tackler.