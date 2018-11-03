ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In the Penn State-Michigan series, one good rout deserves another.
This time it was the fifth-ranked Wolverines' turn.
The Michigan defense held the No. 14 Nittany Lions to a season-low 186 yards Saturday and shut them out for 58 minutes. Quarterback Shea Patterson threw two touchdown passes and ran for one to pace the offense in a 42-7 victory at Michigan Stadium.
The Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) was behind by only 14-0 at halftime despite gaining just 83 yards of total offense. But they fell apart in the second half, throwing two interceptions, one delivered by backup quarterback Tommy Stevens that was returned 62 yards for a touchdown by Brandon Watson.
The visitors averted their first shutout since 2001 with 1 minute, 59 seconds to go when Stevens scored on an 8-yard run.
The Wolverines (8-1, 6-0) remained the only unbeaten in the Big Ten.
The game was reminiscent of two years ago, when Michigan put a 49-10 pasting on the Nittany Lions. One year later, Penn State evened the score with a 42-13 victory in Happy Valley.
Saturday, however, nothing went well for Penn State. Quarterback Trace McSorley showed no visible signs of the knee injury he suffered last week against Iowa but did not perform well. He completed just five of 13 passes for 83 yards with one interception and ran 12 times for minus-6 yards, a figure that included four sacks by Michigan.
The Nittany Lions turned the ball over three times in all, and the Wolverines converted all three into touchdowns counting Watson's pick-six.
Karan Higdon rushed 20 times for 132 yards, his seventh consecutive 100-yard game, and scored on a 4-yard run. Patterson completed 11 of 17 passes for 144 yards and TD throws of 23 yards to Donovan Peoples-Jones and 7 yards to Zach Gentry. Patterson also ran 11 times for 42 yards and scored Michigan's first touchdown on a 1-yard run.
The Wolverines, who rolled up 403 yards of total offense, ran 69 plays to Penn State's 47 and held the ball for 37:56 of the 60 minutes.
Penn State's deepest penetration into Michigan territory when the game was still close came in the second quarter. The Nittany Lions drove from their 10 to the Michigan 39. They appeared to have a chance at a touchdown but McSorley overthrew a wide-open DeAndre Thompkins at the 10, then was sacked on the next play, forcing a punt.
Penn State finally cashed in with the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. Stevens completed a 19-yard pass to Jahan Dotson on fourth-and-2 to the Michigan 19, a play that was challenged by Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh but confirmed on review. Three plays later, Stevens went over from the 8.
The Nittany Lions' Nick Scott blocked a 50-yard field goal try by Quinn Nordin in the second quarter and the football was returned 65 yards for a touchdown by Garrett Taylor but it was called back by an illegal block penalty.
After retaining possession, the Nittany Lions gave the ball right back two plays later when McSorley and Miles Sanders failed to connect on a handoff for the second straight week, resulting in a fumble that was recovered by the Wolverines, who scored on Patterson's 23-yard pass to Peoples-Jones.