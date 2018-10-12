The dual between Michigan State's best-in-the-nation rush defense and McSorley and Miles Sanders running the football for the Nittany Lions will be the most compelling one. The Lions have rushed more than passed in every game this year, and carry a streak of eight consecutive 200-yard performances into Saturday. The front seven of the Spartans is as good as there is in the Big Ten, which will provide another test for the Penn State offensive line, which did a decent job in its toughest matchup of the season against the Buckeyes. If the visitors stop the rush, there is always the pass, but James Franklin wants balance and he'll have his team keep pounding.