Franklin's record against the other powerhouses — Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State — of one of college football's toughest divisions is a dismal 3-11 in his four-plus seasons as head coach. To be fair, the 2014 and 2015 results happened when Penn State was continuing to battle through scholarship reductions resulting from NCAA sanctions. Still, a 3-5 record since 2016, particularly back-to-back losses to the Buckeyes and the Spartans in the last two games, will not get the Lions to where they want to go – a conference championship, a first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.