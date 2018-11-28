Quarterback Trace McSorley and running back Miles Sanders led a group of seven Penn State players who were named Wednesday to the 2018 All-Big Ten team on offense.
McSorley, a fifth-year senior who threw 16 touchdown passes and ran for 11 TDs, was named to the second team in the voting by both coaches and media. Sanders, a junior, joined him on both teams after finishing second in the conference in rushing with 1,223 yards.
Redshirt junior offensive tackle Ryan Bates, who starred at Archbishop Wood High School, and junior guard Connor McGovern received third-team All-Big Ten honors in both the coaches and media balloting.
Named honorable mention on offense by both coaches and media were freshman tight end Pat Freiermuth, redshirt junior guard Steven Gonzalez and redshirt freshman wide receiver K.J. Hamler. Hamler also earned honorable mention on special teams.
Eight defensive players earned All-Big Ten recognition on Tuesday, led by a pair of first-team Nittany Lions — fifth-year senior cornerback Amani Oruwariye and sophomore defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.