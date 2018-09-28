3. Can a freshman kicker handle the "White Out" pressure? No, we're not talking about an Ohio State player here. It's Jake Pinegar, the Lions' true freshman, who kicked a field goal in his first college game but has missed two attempts since, granted not in the best of conditions. It's likely that a lot of points will be scored Saturday night by two teams that have combined for 110 points a game. So Pinegar is going to have to come up with three whenever he's needed, and particularly at the end of the game, a time when Penn State fans will be sure to find an extra decibel level.