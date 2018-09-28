STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The annual "White Out" descends Saturday night on Beaver Stadium with fourth-ranked Ohio State as the opponent once again for No. 9 Penn State. It's loud, it's crazy, and the hearts of the Nittany Lions players are beating furiously when they exit the tunnel and enter this canopy of noise.
And then you have Trace McSorley. The Penn State quarterback is accustomed to big stages – his third "White Out" game, two New Year's Six bowl games, a Big Ten championship game. Once he takes a moment to soak in the cheers before kickoff, he's back to business and ready to compete.
"I always try to stay the same, try to prepare the same, whether we're playing whoever versus the Whiteout, whatever it might be," McSorley said Wednesday after practice. "I try to keep my approach the same so I'm always in that same mentality, keep my routine, prepare the same.
"You're definitely aware of the magnitude when you set foot into a game like this. That's where I think you take that time to realize it and not let it get too big and just understand where you're at, take 5-10 seconds to enjoy the moment, realize where you're at and then you lock in and you're ready to go and you kind of get back into that routine."
McSorley and the Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have a huge task in front of them against the Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0). A high-scoring game is expected. To be able to solve Ohio State's typically formidable defense, the Lions must exhibit what head coach James Franklin called a "more detailed, more precise and more efficient" passing attack.
"This is going to be a game where there's going to be very few balls caught where there's not someone hanging on you," Franklin said. "This is going to be a game where there are going to be contested catches, and we have to win our share of those contested catches on both sides of the ball.
"They are going to make plays, we're going to make plays. And we can't flinch. The details and the specifics and the fundamentals and the techniques, at the end of the day, that's what's going to win for you is those types of things."
McSorley's throwing numbers aren't up to his usual standards. A career 61.8 percent passer entering the season, he is completing just 53.8 percent of his throws, although his average of 13.4 yards per completion is good.
Four of his teammates with at least six catches are averaging more than 16 yards per catch. Redshirt freshman K.J. Hamler leads the team with 170 yards on nine catches (18.9-yard average).
Hamler is one of a number of young players who is experiencing their first on-field "White Out." Most of them saw a "White Out" on a recruiting visit. McSorley said they need to realize that it's still the same game.
"The field size doesn't changes," he said. "It's just that the atmosphere is different. I think the biggest thing is understanding that all those people are out there supporting you, so just go out and feed off that energy, don't do anything out of the ordinary that you wouldn't usually do.
"Just go in there the first 10 seconds you run out of the tunnel, enjoy the moment for that time, realize how special that is and then be ready to play the game and execute."
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., at Beaver Stadium, State College
TV, radio and online streaming: 6ABC; WNTP-AM (990); WNPV-AM (1440); espn.com/watch
Records: Penn State, 4-0, 1-0 Big Ten, ranked No. 9 by the AP; Ohio State, 4-0, 1-0, ranked No. 4.
Coaches: Penn State, James Franklin (fifth season, 40-17); Ohio State, Urban Meyer (seventh season, 74-8).
History: Ohio State holds a 19-14 edge in the series, counting its 2010 win that was vacated by the NCAA. In a game last year that Penn State led for almost 58 minutes, the Buckeyes rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit and defeated the Nittany Lions, 39-38.
1. Ohio State QB's first road test. Sophomore Dwayne Haskins has put up some big numbers in the Buckeyes' first four games, completing 75.7 percent of his passes for 1,194 yards and 16 touchdowns. This, however, will be his first true road game as the starter, and it will be interesting to see how he handles the deafening noise of the Penn State "White Out" crowd. Even so, he is surrounded by veterans on an offense that averages 599 yards and 54.5 points per game, including weapons at the skill positions – running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber, who each average more than 5.5 yards per carry, and wide receivers Parris Campbell, K.J. Hill and Austin Mack.
2. How the Penn State offensive line will hold up. The O-line of center Michal Menet, guards Connor McGovern and Steven Gonzalez and tackles Ryan Bates, Will Fries and Chasz Wright (Fries and Wright have split time) has done a marvelous job opening holes for Miles Sanders and protecting Trace McSorley. Sanders has rushed for 495 yards and is averaging almost seven yards per carry. McSorley is averaging 5.7 per carry and has been sacked only four times. But Ohio State's defensive line, even without injured all-America Nick Bosa, is a definite upgrade from other fronts the Lions have faced thus far. Are they up to the task?
3. Can a freshman kicker handle the "White Out" pressure? No, we're not talking about an Ohio State player here. It's Jake Pinegar, the Lions' true freshman, who kicked a field goal in his first college game but has missed two attempts since, granted not in the best of conditions. It's likely that a lot of points will be scored Saturday night by two teams that have combined for 110 points a game. So Pinegar is going to have to come up with three whenever he's needed, and particularly at the end of the game, a time when Penn State fans will be sure to find an extra decibel level.