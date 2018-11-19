Looking at the collection of tight ends at the start of the season, Penn State coaches decided to go with the committee approach in the first few games. But 6-5, 260-pound freshman Pat Freiermuth received more snaps as the weeks went on and moved into the starting lineup for good in Game 5 against Ohio State. Freiermuth leads the Lions in touchdown catches with six after snaring two against Rutgers, and his 22 catches are second on the team.