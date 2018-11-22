The Terps have had nine 100-yard performances this season by four backs. In addition to McFarland's four, Ty Johnson has three, and Tayon Fleet-Davis and Javon Leake have one each. Johnson, who is fourth on the team's all-time rushing list, has missed two of the last three games with a calf injury, and interim head coach Matt Canada said he is "hopeful" that Johnson will be able to play.