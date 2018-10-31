Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was announced Wednesday as one of 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded by the National Football Foundation to the nation's top scholar-athlete in college football.
McSorley, who compiled a 3.31 grade point average as an accounting major and received his degree last May, and the other finalists receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will be announced Dec. 4 and will have $7,000 added to the scholarship, for a total of $25,000.
McSorley, a fifth-year senior from Ashburn, Va., is in his third season as the Nittany Lions' starting quarterback. He holds seven career program records, including passing yards (8,997), total offense (10,513), and touchdown passes (71).
Penn State has had one winner of the Campbell Trophy, guard John Urschel in 2013.