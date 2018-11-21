"I remember sitting in the Penn Stater [hotel], and we were all kind of stuck in a room for however long it was. Fortunately we were able to get these guys on the phone and explain the situation. Most of them were really good but some of them, it was a battle. Feelings were hurt but it's hard to explain to a 17-year-old kid about HR and clearing the paperwork and those types of things from a compliance standpoint."