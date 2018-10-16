He was revered in his hometown of Memphis – first as the Parade High School Player of the Year who spurned offers from many other programs to go to what was then called Memphis State University. When he retired after 15 seasons in the NBA, he came back to Memphis and committed himself to philanthropy. He created and funded programs designed to use sports to create opportunities for youth in his city. He donated $1 million to the construction of the University of Memphis Sports Hall of Fame.