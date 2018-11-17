PRINCETON, N.J. — Penn ended an unremarkable football season with a 42-14 loss to Princeton that the Tigers will gladly remember for a long time.
The Quakers finished 3-4 in the Ivy League and 6-4 overall. Princeton, meanwhile, won its 12th Ivy League championship and its first outright title since 1995 with its first perfect season (10-0 overall, 7-0 Ivy) since 1964.
But what will really be remembered is the Tigers' astonishingly prolific offense. They scored a total of 470 points this year, shattering the Ancient Eight's all-time single-season record of 437 set by Princeton five years ago.
Just one other team in league history scored more than 400 points in a season: Yale in 2014. (And it says something about the dynamism of the modern Ivy League that 14 of the top 15 all-time totals have come since 2000.)
The scoring record officially fell when the Tigers scored their second touchdown of the game, early in the second quarter. Wide receiver Jesper Horsted took a pitch from quarterback John Lovett and scampered 19 yards untouched to the end zone.
Horsted, a senior, had eight catches for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns in his final game.
Penn had seen what Princeton could do plenty on tape, and upon facing it in person, senior linebacker Nick Miller said it was as good as advertised.
"We went in knowing that when they get big plays, they're hard to stop," Miller said. "They're a good team, and congratulations to them."
Penn didn't score until 1:29 remained in the first half, when Nick Robinson threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Christian Pearson.
There was a bit of drama just over a minute into the third quarter when Robinson connected with Tyler Herrick for a 69-yard touchdown pass play to cut the deficit to 21-14.
"They're so explosive and powerful in scoring — how do you match the scoring?" Penn coach Ray Priore said. "We had them to 21-14 … you're thinking you can hopefully grind it out."
Penn held Princeton to a punt on the ensuing drive, but the Quakers mustered just five net yards in six plays before punting themselves. Princeton took the ball back, and took the invitation to go right down the field for an 80-yard touchdown drive. Horsted capped it off by catching a 20-yard fade pass from Lovett in the back of the end zone.
It was 28-14 then, and the Tigers never looked back.