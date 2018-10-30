Rutgers linebacker Izaia Bullock was charged in connection to a plot to murder two members of a friend's family Tuesday, according to a Middlesex County prosecutor's office release.
The 22-year-old junior faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. NJ.com reported that Rutgers' football team dismissed the Piscataway native from the team on Tuesday.
The report said the two people targeted were not harmed, and were not associated with Rutgers. Bullock is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center until a first appearance in New Brunswick's Superior Court.