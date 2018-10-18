NEW YORK — The return from injury of Saint Joseph's players Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble and Charlie Brown Jr. has made an impression on the coaches and media members of the Atlantic 10, but first-year La Salle coach Ashley Howard still has to prove his lot.
The Hawks are picked to finish second to Saint Louis in the A-10 men's basketball preseason poll, which was released Thursday, while Howard and his Explorers are predicted to finish 12th in the 14-team league.
St. Joe's, which went 16-16 overall and 10-8 in the A-10 last season, received four first-place votes and totaled 324 points. St. Louis had 348 points and 15 first-place votes. Defending A-10 tournament champion Davidson was picked third.
La Salle received 85 points, ahead of just George Washington and Fordham.
Explorers senior guard Pookie Powell was named to the all-conference second team. Kimble, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in last year's opener, and Brown, who missed all of last season because of a wrist fracture, were picked for the third team.