The Hawks led 59-39 lead with fewer than three minutes gone in the second half. But the Tribe (2-4) rallied behind freshman Chase Audige, who scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half. He was 5 of 7 on three-pointers, including 4 of 5 in the second half. Tribe junior Nathan Knight, coming off a career-high 32-point outing, added 11 of his 21 in the second half, including the game-winner. Junior Justin Pierce finished with 20 points, and L.J. Owens, another freshman, had 12.