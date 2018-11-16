CONWAY, S.C. — Asked after an opening-day win how his St. Joe's Hawks would treat this Myrtle Beach Invitational, coach Phil Martelli talked about challenges and preparedness.
The Hawks met the challenge of the University of Central Florida, and one day wasn't enough time to prepare. The Knights and 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall were too much at both ends of the court in a 77-57 win over St. Joe's at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina.
With the loss St. Joe's (3-1) will play the loser of Friday night's West Virginia/Western Kentucky game on Sunday at 4:30 for third place in the tourney.
Central Florida (3-1) will play the winner of that game for the championship Sunday at 6:30.
Fall, who packs close to 320 pounds on that 7-6 frame, was a factor at both ends. Offensively, he scored a season-high 12 points, and the Knights ran their offense through him. Defensively, he blocked four shots and affected several others and was just too much near the rim.
"We're going to treat this like the Atlantic 10 Tournament,'' Martelli said Thursday. "The first day we expect to win. The second day is a challenge physically and emotionally. It's on me to make sure we're prepared.
"So what I want to get is game pressure [Thursday] and then want to see how we prepare in not even one day for the second game.''
Central Florida parlayed a 10-0 run midway through the first half into a 10-point halftime lead of 40-30 over the Hawks.
St. Joe's made four of its first five three-pointers and was 4-for-7 from the field to start the game. Then the Hawks made just five of their next 19 shots and just two of their next eight attempts from three-point range.
For the game, the Hawks shot 20-for-54 and 9-for-25 from three-point range.
Pleased with the balanced scoring he saw in the tournament-opening win over Wake Forest, Martelli wasn't happy with just two players — Taylor Funk (14 first-half points, 5-for-7, 4-for-4 from 3-point range) and Charlie Brown Jr. (11 points, 4-for-10) — scoring 25 of the Hawks' 30 first-half points.
The other six Hawks who played in the first half shot a combined 2-for-13 and managed just five points. It didn't get any better in the second half. For the game, Brown (29 points) Funk (16) had 45 of the Hawks 57 points. The rest of the team had 12 points and shot 5-for-27.
With the score 22-22, the Knights went on the 10-0 run, getting eight of those 10 points from junior guard Frank Bertz. Those eight points were six more than Bertz had scored in his first three games combined.
The UCF lead grew to 12 before Funk and Brown both connected from three-point range to get the lead down to six. But junior guard Terrell Allen, a transfer from Drexel, hit a short jumper and a drive at the buzzer to push the lead back to 10.