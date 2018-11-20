NEW YORK — Quinton Rose and Shizz Alston enjoyed turnaround games and Temple followed suit.
A night after both Rose and Temple struggled on offense, the duo combined for 38 points in the Owls' 76-59 win over California during a Legends Classic consolation game at the Barclays Center.
Now 5-1, Temple will have a week off before visiting Missouri on Tuesday.
Rose scored 23 points and shot 11 for 20 from the field, stark contrast to his eight-point, 4 for 15 shooting performance in Monday's 57-51 semifinal loss to VCU.
Alston, finished 15 points and 10 assists, shooting 6 of 13 from the field, a night after scoring six points, while hitting 2 of 14.
,He became the first player from the American Athletic Conference this season to achieve a double-double in points and assists.
Temple gave itself some breathing room by going on a 10-0 run that ended with Shizz Alston's turnaround jumper inside to increase the Owls lead to 54-37 with 11:31 left. .
This was a different start for Temple than in Monday's loss. In that game VCU scored the game's first 11 points and jumped out to a 19-2 lead.
Against Cal, it was Temple that got off to the fast start, beginning the game with a 19-5 advantage, but Cal cut the margin to 32-28 by halftime.
Cal's two leading scorers 6-foot-7 sophomore Justice Sueing and 6-0 junior Paris Austin, who entered averaging a combined 33.3 points per game, totaled just two first half points.