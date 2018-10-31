– While so much centers on whether UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton will play, a key development for Temple will be whether running back Ryquell Armstead plays. Armstead has missed the last two games because of an ankle injury. Both Armstead and Milton had the benefit of a bye last week, and both are listed as game-time decisions by their coaches. Armstead is so important to Temple because it needs to run the ball to control the clock and keep the explosive UCF offense off the field. UCF is fifth in the nation in scoring, averaging 44.4 points. If Armstead can't go, running back Jager Gardner will likely have a key role.