It's so tempting to go with Temple, but the Owls are facing a team that has won 20 straight. Yes, Temple won 26-25 at UCF two years ago, in one of the most exciting comebacks in school history, but that is ancient history. The Knights won easily, 45-19, last year, with Milton having a field day. If Milton doesn't play, Temple's chances obviously increase, but 6-foot-3, 230-pound backup Darriel Mack Jr. is a load to bring down, and it won't be like a Disney vacation facing him in Orlando.