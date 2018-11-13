The Temple Owls, coming off a big 59-49 win over Houston, will face 7-3 South Florida at noon at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.
Here's what head coach Geoff Collins had to say in his weekly press conference:
On his team's offensive player(s) of the week during Saturday's 59-49 win at Houston:
"Offensively, obviously Ryquell Armstead has gotten a ton of national attention this week for his 200-plus [yards rushing] performance and the six touchdowns, which is amazing. I have never been around that before. But the Apex Predator for the week offensively [offensive player of the week] is the offensive line. Vincent Picozzi, Jovahn Fair, Jaelin Robinson, Isaac More, Adam Klein, two true freshmen starting for us in a hostile environment and then Jimmy McHale did a really nice job as well coming in. Those six played at a really high level."
On redshirt sophomore Keyvone Bruton, who made his first start at safety and was named by Collins as the Owls' defensive player of the week:
"Keyvone Bruton had his first start and capitalized on it. I thought, going back to spring practice, he arguably was the best player in spring ball. He had an unbelievable performance and really came into his own during the spring practice and did the same thing during preseason. He has had a really good season. He was in that 25-35 plays-a-game range, and was playing dime for us in our Prowler package on third down and did a nice job and finally got his chance to start and played at such a high level."
On the blocking of tight ends Chris Myarick and Kenny Yeboah as the Owls had eight rushing touchdowns against Houston:
"Chris Myarick and Kenny Yeboah played as an elite level of a game as tight ends I have been around. You watch them play in and play out. … On the perimeter we were running our outside runs, and Kenny and Chris were latching on to the backers and driving them some plays 8-10-12 yards down the field. I don't want their contributions to get overlooked as well. They did a great job in the run game."
On having to prepare to face three quarterbacks in Saturday's game against South Florida (USF starter Blake Barnett missed last game due to a shoulder injury and backups Chris Oladokun and Brett Kean both saw action in last week's 35-23 loss at Cincinnati):
"All three of them are very athletic, the schemes stay the same but you do have to know which guy is in, because there is a different flavor, things they want to do whether it is quarterback design runs or [run-pass options] that are built off it. We have to be ready for all three and all three are really good players."