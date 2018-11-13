"Keyvone Bruton had his first start and capitalized on it. I thought, going back to spring practice, he arguably was the best player in spring ball. He had an unbelievable performance and really came into his own during the spring practice and did the same thing during preseason. He has had a really good season. He was in that 25-35 plays-a-game range, and was playing dime for us in our Prowler package on third down and did a nice job and finally got his chance to start and played at such a high level."