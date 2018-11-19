Temple wide receiver Isaiah Wright has been named the American Athletic Conference special-teams player of the week.
Wright, a junior, returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Temple a 20-17 lead en route to a 27-17 comeback win over South Florida on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. He also returned a kickoff for 47 yards and had one reception for 3 yards.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Wright is sixth in the nation in punt returns. He is averaging 14.9 yards on 17 returns, with two touchdowns. He is also averaging 23.2 yards on 26 kickoff returns.
"He is a threat every time he touches the ball," Temple coach Geoff Collins said Monday during the AAC media call.
Wright has four career return touchdowns, three on punts and one on a kickoff.
This season, Wright has added 33 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns for the Owls, who are 7-4 overall and 6-1 in the American Athletic Conference and will finish the regular season Saturday at UConn (1-10, 0-7).