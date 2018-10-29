The participation of three key players in Thursday's American Athletic Conference game between Temple and host Central Florida are expected to be game-time decisions, according to their coaches.
During a conference call with AAC coaches Monday, Temple's Geoff Collins said running back Ryquell Armstead and defensive tackle Freddie Booth-Lloyd are day-to-day.
UCF coach Josh Heupel said the same about star quarterback McKenzie Milton, the reigning AAC offensive player of the year who missed the Knights' most recent game, an Oct. 20 win over East Carolina, with an undisclosed injury.
Temple (5-3, 4-0 AAC) and No. 9 UCF (7-0, 4-0) both are coming off bye weeks.
Armstead, who has rushed for 626 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and six touchdowns, has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Booth-Lloyd missed the last game, a 24-17 overtime win over Cincinnati. He had a boot on his left foot.
"We are excited about Ryquell; it is still probably going to be a game-time decision," Collins said. "He is working hard since [he was hurt in the East Carolina game Oct. 6] to get back to 100 percent.
"Hopefully we will get some snaps out of Ryquell. He is competing, fighting to get back to health, and wants to get back there playing with his teammates."
Collins said Booth-Lloyd practiced Monday on a limited basis.
The starting time for Temple's Nov. 10 game at Houston will not be known until Saturday night, according to an AAC official.
Most game times are known at least 12 days in advance. However, because of their importance, some games receive a six-day window to announce starting times for television considerations.