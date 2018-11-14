Things weren't going especially well for Temple's Vincent Picozzi early last week in practice as he prepared for his first start at a new position.
Normally a guard, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound graduate of Lansdale Catholic was getting ready to start at center and fill the biggest of shoes. Picozzi would be replacing fellow redshirt sophomore Matt Hennessy, who suffered an undisclosed injury during the third quarter of Temple's 52-40 loss Nov. 1 at Central Florida.
Against UCF, Picozzi moved from right guard to center the rest of the game, and then last week he prepared to start in Saturday's 59-49 win at Houston. The Tuesday before the game, he wasn't having the best of practices.
"I had a few bad snaps and it was kind of getting in my head a little bit and made me worried, but during the week I worked with [quarterback Anthony] Russo and Hennessy and kept getting extra snaps before and after practice," Picozzi said after Tuesday's practice.
The result?
"I only had one bad snap in the game."
Temple rushed for 312 yards and eight touchdowns and produced 537 yards of offense.
Picozzi adjusted quite well to a position he never had played in a game at any level before coming in against Central Florida.
"I am really proud of him, how he managed the game, because the guy who touches the ball most in college football is the center," Temple coach Geoff Collins said. "Vincent did a great job stepping in in a really hostile environment. We had to go silent cadence, which in a normal situation is taxing."
Hennessy was the Owls' best offensive lineman before getting hurt. He hasn't allowed a single quarterback pressure in 232 pass blocks this season.
Picozzi said the fill-in duty against UCF helped him.
"It gave me a little more confidence going into last week that I played center in a game," he said.
In the shift, redshirt senior Jaelin Robinson, who has been the starting left tackle, moved to right guard and freshman Isaac Moore started at left tackle. That meant Temple had two true freshmen starting at tackle, with Adam Klein on the right side. Redshirt junior Jovahn Fair stayed at left guard, where he has started all 10 games.
While there has been no update on Hennessy's condition, Picozzi has continued to work at center as Temple (6-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) prepares to host South Florida (7-3 3-3) at noon Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
What helped Picozzi and all the Temple linemen is that they work different positions throughout practice. However, before replacing Hennessy, Picozzi had played only right guard this season and left guard last year.
At Lansdale Catholic, he also played exclusively at guard, so the transition to center for the former walk-on was impressive.
"I think he did a great job," Russo said of Picozzi, who has made 16 career starts, including all 10 games this season. "It isn't easy, it's a tough position, and he never [started] a game at center his whole life. So he was able to come in against a tough team like Houston, a team that plays a three-man front with a nose guard right in his face the entire game — that is tough. He came in and played a great game."