"I think he did a great job," Russo said of Picozzi, who has made 16 career starts, including all 10 games this season. "It isn't easy, it's a tough position, and he never [started] a game at center his whole life. So he was able to come in against a tough team like Houston, a team that plays a three-man front with a nose guard right in his face the entire game — that is tough. He came in and played a great game."