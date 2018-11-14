Temple's Shizz Alston needed 11 points to reach the 1,000-point career mark entering Tuesday's home game against Georgia. The Owls received more than double that amount from the 6-foot-4 senior and all of them were needed to hold off the late-surging Bulldogs.
Alston and Quinton Rose each scored 25 points as Temple posted an 81-77 win at the Liacouras Center.
The Owls (3-0) and avenged last year's 84-66 loss at Georgia.
Georgia, under first-year head coach Tom Crean, was picked to finish 13th among 14 Southeastern Conference teams in the preseason media poll, but beating an SEC team still carries weight.
Georgia, which trailed by as many as 12 in the second half, cut the lead to 79-77 when Rayshaun Hammonds hit a three-pointer with 27.3 seconds left.
Temple then threw the ball away on the inbounds pass. Georgia's Derek Ogbeide missed a turnaround jumper inside and Temple's Ernest Aflakpui was fouled on the rebound, It was only the sixth team foul, so Temple inbounded and Alston was fouled with 3.5 seconds left.
Alston hit both ends of a one-and-one and the Owls had survived. He hit all four of his free throws for the night and has begun the season 15-for-15 from the foul line.
Ogbeide and junior guard Tyree Crump each scored 16 points for the 1-1 Bulldogs.