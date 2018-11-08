Temple had many impressive moments in last week's 52-40 loss to undefeated Central Florida. The Associated Press voters actually dropped UCF two places in the poll, to No. 11, after the win. Now, the Owls (5-4, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) hope to go one step further when they visit Houston on Saturday at 7 p.m. It will be homecoming at Houston and the Cougars (7-2, 4-1) are smarting after losing 45-31 at SMU. So Houston won't be in a good mood, but will its leaky defense be able to handle Temple? Houston is last in the AAC in passing defense, allowing 326.3 yards per game.