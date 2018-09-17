Also, the top of the AAC is simply better than the bottom of the Big Ten. USF is a fine squad but one of a number of them in the AAC, picked to finish second in the East. Central Florida is favored in the East. Cincinnati, picked fourth in the East behind those two and Temple, already notched its own Power Five upset, taking out UCLA the opening weekend in the Rose Bowl. (Eagles fans know that already, following Chip Kelly as he racks up losses at his latest stop.)